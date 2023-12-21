Hyderabad: The Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 17 is full of surprises, that boost the entertainment factor for the dedicated viewers of the show. Currently airing on Colors TV and Jio Cinema, the show has already witnessed Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner of the first captaincy task. Now, the upcoming episode will unveil the second task, where the housemates will have to select a new captain for the Bigg Boss 17 house. A recently released promo teases the audience with glimpses of Munawar Faruqui and his ex-girlfriend, wild card entrant Ayesha Khan engaging in a playful flirtation.

Ayesha Khan has previously claimed that Munawar Faruqui broke her heart. Despite this, they frequently engage in flirtatious banter, which has come to the notice of their fellow housemates. Aishwarya Sharma observes that Ayesha initially insulted Munawar and exposed his flaws on the first day, only to now flirt with him. Aishwarya speculates that Ayesha intends to forge a romantic connection with Munawar to gain an advantage in the game. Meanwhile, Isha Malviya confides in Ayesha that she believes Munawar is showing signs of attraction towards her. When Aishwarya directly asks Ayesha about her relationship status with Munawar, she firmly asserts that she wants nothing to do with him. She says, "I don't want him in my life at all."

As for the captaincy task, the housemates are divided into two teams. The first team includes Arun Srikanth, Rinku Dhawan, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar, and Anurag Dobhal, while the second team has Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, Aoora, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan. Both teams must collect apples from a makeshift orchard in the garden area and pack them into a box, all while the song Chikni Chameli plays. Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande will decide which team's box meets their approval with the maximum number of apple boxes. The captain of the week will be selected from among the contestants of the winning team.