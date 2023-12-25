Hyderabad: In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, tensions rise between Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra, former friends now at odds. A new wildcard entry, Ayesha Khan, has brought Munawar into the spotlight, sparking conflicts with Mannara. Latest promo of the show revealed a heated argument where Mannara accused Ayesha of leveraging Munawar's support to enter the show and alluded possibility of his ex-girlfriend Nazial Sitaishi entering the show.

Mannara expressed feeling changed in the house compared to when she entered the show. The actor confided to Vicky Jain she is feeling reduced to nothing. Munawar, seated with Ayesha, overheard Mannara's conversation with Vicky and confronted her behavior, calling it trashy.

Ayesha defended herself against Mannara's insinuation of playing the game with others' aid. "Toh agle saal aati na individually. Jaise shayad unki bahar ki friend shayad aaye agle saal individually." Munawar goes charging towards Mannara and says, "Kaun bahar ki friend?" and he breaks a glass vase that was kept on a table.

The argument intensified when Ayesha hinted at Mannara's game based on support from two people. Snapping back at Ayesha, Mannara taunted about her possible entry next year. Munawar, enraged by Mannara's comments, aggressively approached her, breaking a glass object in the process, resulting in his injured finger.

"What is wrong with you? Munawar further says, "Aap usko beech me nahi laoge.” Mannara replies, "Of course main laungi. Maine kuch galat nahi bola." Munawar accused Mannara of inappropriate behavior and confronted her, his finger visibly bleeding. Mannara defended herself, leading to a heated exchange where Munawar asked her to stop speaking.