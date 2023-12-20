Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 17 has been effectively captivating its viewers, particularly due to the emotional turmoil between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. In the upcoming episode, the audience will witness the growing bond between Munawar and Ayesha. Additionally, Munawar will be engaging in a conversation near the stair area with Abhishek Kumar, delving into the complexities of his relationship.

A promo released by ColorsTV on social media showcases Ayesha and Munawar having a conversation about what to wear. While Ayesha suggests Munawar wear a white shirt, which he later does, she also seeks his approval on her outfit. In response, Munawar states, "Haan achhi lag rahi ho. (Yes, you are looking good)."

Subsequently, Aishwarya Sharma is seen discussing Munawar and Ayesha's growing closeness with her husband Neil Bhatt. Aishwarya tells Neil, "Tum looks bhi de rahe ho, usne jo bola white shirt pehno, toh woh bhi pehna. Mujhe toh bahut acting lag rahi hai Munawar ke side se. Log itne bhi bewakoof nahi hai jitna tum samajh rahe ho. Kyun itna fake?"

Later in the episode, Munawar engages in a conversation near the stair area with Abhishek, revealing the intricacies of his relationship. Munawar says that he cannot just choose his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi due to the damage he has done. In a previous moment, Munawar confided in Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar, and others, admitting his mistakes and expressing his disappointment. He opened up about his fear of losing Nazila forever and his certainty that she would never return.