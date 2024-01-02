Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey engage in verbal spat; Abhishek Kumar loses his cool
Hyderabad: India's highly popular reality show, Bigg Boss, is currently in its 17th season and is generating a lot of buzz and excitement. The Bigg Boss house has become a battleground, with numerous clashes taking place. In a new promotional snippet, comedian Munawar Faruqui and YouTuber Arun Mashettey found themselves in a verbal confrontation regarding the nominations. Similarly, another promo showed Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar getting into a heated argument following the nomination process.
As shown in the promo, Munawar Faruqui and Arun Mashetty clashed as they nominated one another. Their exchange of words escalated, leading to a fiery confrontation. Both of them were engaged in a spat, which eventually brought them face to face. Munawar expressed his boredom with Arun, stating, "Arun bhai main bore ho raha hoon aapse (Arun brother I am getting bored of you)." Arun, in response, shouted vehemently, and said, "Munawar jiska koyi mudda hai nahi." This prompted Munawar to start booing, to which Arun retorted with, "Chota bachcha!"
The drama didn't end there. In another promo clip, Abhishek Kumar lost his temper after the nominations, specifically targeting Samarth Jurel. Abhishek accused Samarth of provocation, but his outburst was met with a fierce defense from Isha Malviya, who stood up for Sam. According to the promos, tonight's nominations will include Aoora, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui, and Arun Mashetty, leaving fans eagerly anticipating an eventful week ahead.