BIGG BOSS 17 MANNARA CHOPRA MUNAWAR FARUQUI LOCK HORNS AGAIN OVER CAPTAINCY

Hyderabad: The Bigg Boss 17 house buzzes with contestants devising strategies to outshine their rivals. Each week brings the looming threat of elimination through nominations, making the coveted captaincy a sought-after position for its powers and immunity. A recent twist in captaincy task set Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui against each other once again.

In the latest promo shared by the makers, it's revealed that former captains Munawar, Isha Malviya, and Aoora will determine the next captain. Following the announcement, housemates vie intensely to prove their worthiness to be the next captain of the house. Despite Mannara's efforts to persuade Munawar, he aligns with Isha's choice. This move left Mannara upset and she indulged in heated confrontation with Munawar.

Isha's remark about Munawar's silence on removing Mannara hurts her deeply. Expressing her disappointment, Mannara accuses Munawar of betraying those who support him. Munawar responds, stating his priorities lie with those who prioritize him. This incites Mannara to admonish Munawar about his public image, saying, "You should improve your graph. The whole of India is watching you."