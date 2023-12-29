Hyderabad: Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra, once close friends, have experienced a rollercoaster of emotions within the Bigg Boss 17 house. Their relationship hit a rough patch when Munawar's ex-girlfriend, Ayesha Khan, joined the show, causing tension between the two friends. Initially announcing their split in a previous episode, an upcoming segment reveals Mannara approaching Munawar to reconcile their emotions after a dramatic courtroom task.

In a promo shared by makers, Mannara approaches Munawar, finding him isolated after facing accusations of manipulating relationships in the house by fellow contestant Vicky Jain during a courtroom task. Mannara expresses her desire to hug him, stating that she doesn't mind being in his "hate zone." She shares her wish for five minutes of sincere conversation, focusing on resolving any lingering tensions. Munawar, visibly distressed, asks for some time.

Another preview sheds light on the events preceding Mannara's gesture. The segment showcases a task in which Bigg Boss subjects Munawar to a courtroom scenario. While Ankita Lokhande supports Faruqui, Vicky Jain opposes his actions. Jain accuses Munawar of fabricating a relationship with Nazila Sitaishi solely to project a favorable image to the public, citing Munawar's constant mentions of love and care for his ex-girlfriend.