BIGG BOSS 17 MAKERS TO ELIMINATE FIVE PARTICIPANTS FROM BB HOUSE FOR NEW WILD CARD ENTRIES THIS WEEK

Hyderabad: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, which is currently in its sixth week, has only seen the elimination of two contestants so far. For the past several days, it has been a long boring Weekend Ka Vaar since no one has been eliminated. However, the makers are reportedly gearing up now for a massive shake-up as they have decided on a "mass elimination" of a total of five contestants in order to bring in new wild card entries.

According to a report, this week will bring a shocking elimination in an effort to boost the show's ratings. The report states that five contestants will be eliminated, making room for new participants to enter through the wild card entry. The report also disclosed the names of the potential wild card entries, which include Adhyayan Suman, Poonam Pandey, Tassnim Nerurkar, Flora Saini Bangladeshi cricketer Jahanara Alam, and Bhavin Bhanushali.

In a recently released promo, a surprise eviction occurred in the show. Speculations are now circulating that Anurag Dobhal, Samarth Jurel, Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole, and Sunny Arya, also known as Tehelka Bhai, are the contestants likely to face elimination. As per reports, during the surprise eviction, UK-based influencer Navid Sole was voted out by the contestants and eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Bigg Boss 17 can exclusively be watched on Colors TV and the streaming platform Jio Cinema. The show will continue to air at 10 pm from Monday to Friday, while the weekend episodes will be broadcast at 9 pm every Saturday and Sunday.