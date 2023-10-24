Hyderabad: The second week of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has begun sparking conflicts among the contestants right from the start. A heated argument arose between Sunny Arya, also known as Tehalka Bhai, and Abhishek Kumar, as they were assigned different house chores.

In the previous night's episode, a major fight ensued between Sunny Arya, Abhishek, Arun Mahashetty, and Anurag Dobhal. The chaos began when the house duties got divided, and Khanzaadi, aka Firoza Khan, clearly refused to take up any assigned duty. Isha Malviya also raised her voice against the situation, stating that she couldn't tolerate injustice.

While the Udaariyaan actor simply declined to perform any assigned duties, Abhishek Kumar supported her decision. Although Sunny Arya and Abhishek were assigned the task of cleaning the washroom, the latter refused to fulfil this duty. Sunny pointed out that cleaning the washrooms was not a one-person job. This is where the fight between the two escalated.

Amidst the ongoing altercation, Sunny repeatedly told Abhishek, "Teri aukaad utaar dunga..." to which Abhishek responded, "Aa utaar... utaar tu.." At some point, Sunny lost his temper and threw kitchen items at Abhishek. Jigna Vora, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, and others became frightened by Tehalka Bhai's aggressive behaviour.