BIGG BOSS 17 KATRINA KAIF TO ENTHRALL HOUSEMATES ON DIWALI SPECIAL WEEKEND KA VAAR FOR TIGER 3 PROMOTIONS

Hyderabad: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will surprise their fans with the release of their upcoming film Tiger 3 on November 12, that is, on Diwali day. However, in addition to the movie, the two actors have more in store for their fans this Diwali. According to the latest update, Katrina will join Salman Khan on his popular reality show Bigg Boss 17 to promote Tiger 3.

ColorsTV recently shared a new promo for the Diwali-themed episodes of Bigg Boss 17 on X, previously known as Twitter. They posted, "Get ready for the Bigg Boss Diwali Party where the stage will shine bright with stars." As per the promo, Katrina Kaif, Bharti Singh, and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa will appear on the show for some festive fun. In the promo, Bigg Boss mentioned, "Katrina will come to illuminate the Diwali evening."