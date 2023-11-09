Bigg Boss 17: Katrina Kaif to enthrall housemates on Diwali special Weekend Ka Vaar for Tiger 3 promotions
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will surprise their fans with the release of their upcoming film Tiger 3 on November 12, that is, on Diwali day. However, in addition to the movie, the two actors have more in store for their fans this Diwali. According to the latest update, Katrina will join Salman Khan on his popular reality show Bigg Boss 17 to promote Tiger 3.
ColorsTV recently shared a new promo for the Diwali-themed episodes of Bigg Boss 17 on X, previously known as Twitter. They posted, "Get ready for the Bigg Boss Diwali Party where the stage will shine bright with stars." As per the promo, Katrina Kaif, Bharti Singh, and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa will appear on the show for some festive fun. In the promo, Bigg Boss mentioned, "Katrina will come to illuminate the Diwali evening."
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 has already gained immense popularity, and fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite actors go up against Emraan Hashmi's villainous character in this action-packed film. The spy thriller, directed by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films, has been dominating the box office with impressive advance booking sales. Over 2.7 lakh tickets for more than 10,000 shows have already been sold, generating over Rs. 8 crore in revenue. The advance bookings for the film were launched on Sunday, November 5.