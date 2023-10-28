Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 17's host Salman Khan is all geared up to welcome his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The trio engages in a fun moment and then enters the stage by dancing to the tune of the song Just Chill. Furthermore, a new contestant named Samarth Jurel will be joining the show as a wild card entry, leading to a stormy situation between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar.

While everyone is aware of the connection shared between the brothers, their presence will also have an impact on the reality show. A promo shared by JioCinema on Instagram highlights Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan's witty banter, as they talk about hosting Bigg Boss.

As Salman Khan, the original host of the show, makes his entrance, Arbaaz and Sohail question his involvement. Salman responds, saying, "You are mistaken. I will host on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, you guys will host, I mean roast." Following this, the three brothers make their grand entrance, dancing to the groovy beats of the song Just Chill.

Regarding the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, it promises to be full of drama with the addition of wild card contestant Samarth Jurel. Samarth's entry intensifies the existing love-hate dynamics between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. Although Samarth claims Isha is his current girlfriend, she firmly denies it. Upon discovering their relationship and witnessing Samarth's arrival, Abhishek experiences an emotional breakdown.