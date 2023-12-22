Hyderabad: In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Isha Malviya emerged victorious and became the second captain of the house, with Bigg Boss extending warm congratulations to her. However, the celebratory atmosphere took an unexpected turn when another housemate, her boyfriend Samarth Jurel, decided to take matters into his own hands, quite literally.

While basking in the glory of her achievement, Isha's moment of triumph was interrupted by a surprising incident involving stolen cold drinks. To everyone's surprise, it was revealed that Samarth carried out the mischievous act. As a consequence, Bigg Boss made an announcement declaring the kitchen off-limits in response to the theft.

To maintain order in captaincy, Isha wasted no time in confronting Samarth about the stolen cold drink. In a tense face-off, Isha expressed her displeasure towards Samarth's actions, urging him to abstain from engaging in disruptive behaviour that could potentially sabotage the privileges granted to the housemates.

In the promo shared by ColorsTV, Isha confronts Samarth and says, "Agar meri captaincy se problem hai toh tu mujhe bol. Tu iska please faida mat utha ki tere ko pata hai ki mai tere liye nahi bolungi ya tere against nahi bolungi (If you have a problem with my captaincy then you tell me. Please don't take advantage of the fact that you know that I will not speak for you or against you)."

However, Samarth appeared insensible to Isha's reprimand and casually admitted to lifting the cold drink, claiming it was an impulsive act. He says, "Faltu ka ye drama mat kar! Mera mann kiya Maine kiya (Don't do this unnecessary drama! I felt like doing it, so I did it)."

As the clash between Isha and Samarth escalated, frustration and irritation began to take hold. As the drama continues to unfold, viewers can only speculate about the storm that is brewing within the Bigg Boss 17 house and wonder how this clash of captaincy will impact the overall dynamics of the game, as well as the relationships within the house.