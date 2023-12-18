Bigg Boss 17: 'I am not fake', says Munawar Faruqui as he breaks down after Ayesha Khan accuses him of doing two-timing - watch
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan, a wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss 17, have been making headlines due to their confrontation on the show. Ayesha discussed her alleged relationship with Munawar, leading to an emotional moment in a recent episode. A viral clip showed Munawar in tears as Ayesha addressed their relationship status.
In a widely circulated clip from the show, Munawar is captured in a tearful state following Ayesha's confrontation regarding their relationship status. Amid sobs, the stand-up comedian expressed remorse, acknowledging that he had caused heartache and emphasizing his genuine emotions: "You people have seen me for nine weeks. I am not fake."
-
Promo #BiggBoss17 #MunawarFaruqui crying, Ayesha Khan ke ilzaamu me ghirr pic.twitter.com/dXIvvlSJeC— The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 18, 2023
Amidst his emotional moment, his close friends Mannara Chopra, Samarth Jurel, and Ankita Lokhande rallied around him, attempting to provide comfort. Despite being recognized as one of the strongest contenders in Bigg Boss 17, Munawar revealed his contemplation of leaving the show if given the opportunity.
A preview revealed Ayesha questioning Munawar about his involvement with multiple women despite claiming a breakup with former girlfriend. She accused him of professing love and seeking quality time while interacting with other women. Ayesha felt betrayed and highlighted how Munawar's public image played a role in their relationship, stating that the issue is now beyond personal matters.
-
#MunawarFaruqui breakdown after #AyeshaKhan entry pic.twitter.com/wLzcEdSY0J— The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 17, 2023
Ayesha emphasized that she aimed not to defame Munawar but to confront him while aspiring to win the show. She felt Munawar had broken her trust by being involved with other women while keeping her emotionally invested. She also criticized Munawar's behavior on the show, claiming it misrepresented his true self, which she intends to bring to light.
