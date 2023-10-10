Hyderabad: The reality show Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, will have its grand premiere in a few days. Although the names of the participants in the show are yet to be revealed, there are a few names that are rumoured to enter the Bigg Boss house on October 15. Manasvi Mamgai, a former Miss India and actor is the most recent addition to the list. Let's see who else has been added to the list.

As per a source close to a news agency, Manasvi Mamgai will be participating in the upcoming season of the reality show. She recently appeared in the Disney Plus Hotstar series The Trial, alongside Kajol. Manasvi made her acting debut as an antagonist in the 2014 movie Action Jackson starring Ajay Devgn. She is very active on social media and her Instagram account provides insight into her modeling profession.

Other popular names from the television industry who are anticipated to participate in the show include Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande along with her husband Vicky Jain. Bebika Dhurve, Anjali Arora, Isha Malviya - known for her role in Udaariyaan, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Aishwarya Sharma, and her husband Neill Bhatt might also join the Bigg Boss 17 house.