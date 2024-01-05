Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 17 has taken an unexpected turn with the captaincy task. The contestants' relationships are changing dramatically with expectations rising from their connections. Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 17 included numerous clashes and disputes between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain and Munawar and Ayesha Khan. The episode also featured a ration task, putting the new captain Ankita's priority people on check.

Ankita Lokhande alleges Vicky Jain is jealous

The turmoil between real-life pair Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain continues. Vicky was told by the actor to complete his task effectively, which enraged him and he warned her not to instruct him. An angry Ankita then exclaimed, "You didn't irritate other captains, so why are you doing this during my captaincy?" Both argue over the captain's label and call each other foolish and stupid. Ankita accused Vicky of being jealous, to which he answered, "If I was jealous, I would never have told Isha to make you captain."

Samarth Jurel upset over Isha Malviya's stand

The captaincy task was followed by a big fight between Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. Samarth and Isha had a fallout after Isha prioritised Ankita and Vicky above him. For the unversed, Isha dropped Samarth from the captaincy race in favour of Ankita and Vicky. She explained that she owed Ankita and Vicky a favour and hence had to make the choice.

Mannara Chopra doesn't want Munawar Faruqui to win show

Mannara Chopra struggled to accept the reality that Munawar Faruqui, once again, did not consider her in the captaincy race. She was devastated to learn from Isha Malviya that Munawar did not even propose her name for the captaincy once. Mannara expressed her displeasure and declared that she dislikes the stand-up comedian. She went on to say, "I hate him, and I don't want him to win the show" .

Munawar Faruqui clears the air about his decision

Munawar Faruqui reacted to Mannara Chopra's allegations. He told her that he wanted two things: one was to ensure Ankita Lokhande became the captain, and the second was to prevent Samarth Jurel from becoming the captain, which he did in the task. He stated that she should not be upset with his choice because he is not her priority, and so she is not his priority.

Ration task tests Ankita Lokhande's connections

Bigg Boss instructed Ankita to distribute new ration in the house based on her preference and return the old ration. He stated that she must distribute the ration according to her priority. This week, each contender will receive an individual ration, and whatever remains in the stock at the end of the task will be the captain's ration. Ankita had very little left at the end of the ration task.