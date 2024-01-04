BIGG BOSS 17 DAY 81 HIGHLIGHTS ABHISHEK KUMAR SLAPS SAMARTH JUREL DURING FIGHT WITH ISHA MALVIYA

Hyderabad: The 3rd January episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 witnessed major drama unfold. The episode began with a brawl between Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, and Isha Malviya. Kumar slapped Samarth in a fit of wrath, with housemates condemning the act. Later in the day, Bigg Boss announced a captaincy task in which Ankita Lokhande emerged as the winner.

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel mock Abhishek Kumar

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel were seen teasing and provoking Abhishek by bringing up his previous mental health issues. Isha referred to Abhishek as "mental bhopu," and he responded, "Tere pyaar mein he mental tha main. Tune mujhe mental karke chod diya" (I was head over heels in love with you. You caused me mental problems). Isha and Samarth dug up his personal matters on national television and provoked him incessantly.

Abhishek Kumar slaps Samarth Jurel

Things recently took a turn for the worse in the Salman Khan hosted show. In the Wednesday episode of the reality show, Abhishek slapped Samarth across the face as the latter tried to annoy him during a fight. During the altercation, Samarth shoved a tissue paper into Abhishek's mouth, prompting the latter to slap him. The incident startled all of the other participants on the show. Almost all of the housemates opposed Kumar and condemned his conduct. Following his behaviour, Abhishek was pulled from the captaincy race.

Captaincy Task

Ex-captains of the show Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, and Aoora were given the authority to choose the new captain of the house on Wednesday's captaincy task. While Munawar supported Ankita, Isha wanted Samarth to be the captain. Vicky Jain, Samarth Jurel and Ankita Lokhande were the top three choices for the captaincy race.

Ankita Lokhande chosen as the new captain

Samarth Jurel expected a benefit as his girlfriend Isha Malviya was one of the ex-captains with the authority to choose the new captain. Samarth advised her the same thing, adding that he ought to take advantage of her being in a position of power. However, after speaking with Munawar, Isha was forced to withdraw Samarth from the competition for captaincy. Isha remarked that she owed Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain one, thus she decided to remove him from the race. Samarth was left irritated, while Mannara was furious with Munawar for not standing up for her. Munawar, on the other hand, was clear that he wanted Lokhande to be the captain, and he played his game accordingly. Everyone congratulated Ankita on becoming the new captain of the house.

Isha Malviya exposes Abhishek Kumar's past violent behaviour

Isha recalls various incidents from her previous relationship with Abhishek. The Udaariyaan actor mentioned Abhishek's physically violent behaviour and how his father would reprimand him. She initially murmured to Ayesha Khan that Abhishek once slapped her so hard that she was left with blue marks.