BIGG BOSS 17 DAY 80 HIGHLIGHTS NOMINATION TASK UNFOLDS MUNAWAR FARUQUI TARGETED

Hyderabad:

With the addition of wild card participants and the elimination of some strong competitors, the game in the Bigg Boss house has taken an unexpected turn. The recent double eviction of Anurag Dobhal, Rinku Dhawan and Neil Bhatt surprised fans and contestants alike. However, before they could resume normalcy, Bigg Boss announced another nominations. The Tuesday episode was full of drama as Arun Mashettey and Samarth Jurel charged on stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Vicky Jain irks Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got into a brawl on the most recent episode. After Vicky criticised her training routine and dubbed it false, an irritated Ankita cautioned him by saying that she would think about their relationship once they were out of the house. It all started when Isha Malviya did a headstand and Vicky joked in front of everyone about his wife Ankita that she needed three people to achieve a headstand.

This irritated the Pavitra Rishta actor, who then whacked him with a pillow. During another chat, Mannara expressed her inability to concentrate due to Ankita's attractive appearance. To which Vicky interrupted saying that he finds his wife cute rather than sexy. Ankita again loses her cool at hearing this and says, "Mujhe pata hai, you are done with me, and I will also take that decision once we are out of the show."

Chain reaction nomination task

Bigg Boss called all the housemates in the nomination room and introduced the rules of nominations, following which Ayesha was nominated by Aoora, who stated that she was always sick. Ayesha in turn nominated Aoora, claiming that he was less deserving due to language problems and other factors. Aoora then nominated Abhishek, reasoning that he was Ayesha's friend.

Abhishek named Samarth, saying, "I dislike him because he pokes me all the time." Samarth nominated Munawar, saying, "His game is flat, and I think he's a zero." Munawar nominated Arun, claiming that Arun's only game is interfering in the affairs of others. Arun then decided to break the chain reaction. The nomination task was announced as complete after Arun's decision, which left Aoora, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Ayesha Khan, and Arun as this week's nominated contenders.

Arun Mashettey and Munawar Faruqui's verbal spat

Munawar Faruqui was nominated first for eviction by Arun Mashettey. Munawar, clearly irritated, lashed out at Arun, expressing his displeasure with him. The tension rose as Samarth Jurel joined the nominating frenzy, referring to Munawar as "Zero." The verbal altercation between Munawar and Arun takes centre stage, adding to the already tense environment.

Abhishek Kumar loses control

Following a scuffle with ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya, Abhishek lost his cool in the nomination room itself. He was consoled by Ankita, Ayesha, Mannara, and Vicky. Ankita advised Samarth and Isha not to make personal remarks about him, however, both continued to poke Kumar saying he deserved it. Ankita informed Vicky that she thinks Abhishek was exaggerating. Ankita told Ayesha that her ex and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was also claustrophobic and she knows how it feels.