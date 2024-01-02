BIGG BOSS 17 DAY 78 HIGHLIGHTS AYESHA KHAN RETURNS FROM HOSPITAL ANURAG DOBHAL EVICTED

Hyderabad: Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17 witnessed a major twist in the episode that aired on Monday. The controversial show remains true to its format with shocking turns, drama and unexpected fights. The season has been a rollercoaster ride for both the contestants and the audience, with wild card additions and dramatic evictions. The 78th episode was no exception as Anurag Dobhal was shown the exit door, while Ayesha made her return from the hospital.

Ankita Lokhande recalls Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Ankita Lokhande got emotional as she told Munawar Faruqui about her ex-boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on the 1 January episode of Bigg Boss 17. Aoora, a K-pop singer, initiated the conversation by asking Ankita if she blocks individuals on social media. In response to his question, she stated, "Yaa, I block a lot of people. I've already blocked."

Talking about Sushant's death, she said: "When I saw him, I felt everything was over. He had seen so many films, and everything had come to an end." She expressed her displeasure with a particular picture of the late actor which she got on the day of his death. "It looked like he was sleeping," she claimed adding, "I just kept gazing at the picture and thinking how much there was in his head. He must have had a lot on his mind, yet it was all gone."

Nomination task

Bigg Boss summons the housemates for the nominations. He informs the participants that only those who have been or are captains of the house would be able to nominate. Munawar then takes Anurag Dobhal's name, claiming that the latter gets personal in debates and brings his son into them. He stated that he dislikes Anurag and believes he is undeserving of the award.

Isha nominates Ayesha Khan as she is a wild card entrant, reasoning how all of the inmates have been on this journey since the first day, while Ayesha has only recently entered. Aoora nominates Abhishek Kumar, noting that he does not do house chores.

Sudden eviction

After Munawar, Aoora and Isha nominate three contestants up for elimination, other housemates are asked to take one name each for eviction. Mannara Chopra chooses Abhishek Kumar's name for elimination, while Arun Mashettey, Ankita Lokhande, Samarth Jurel, and Vicky Jain choose Anurag Dobhal's name. As a result, Anurag had to leave the show.

Anurag Dobhal's last message for Mannara Chopra

Anurag leaves the show from the eviction room itself and is not allowed to meet other housemates. He passes on a message for his dear friend Mannara through Abhishek, who was there with him in the eviction room. Dobhal instructs Abhishek to notify her that he is fond of the actor and that he will miss her.

"Mannara tu dekh rahi hai na bro," he says, adding, "I will miss you. Baki sab ghar wale bhi, but Mannara, I will miss you the most." Mannara, who was watching Anurag on TV, couldn't control her tears since she couldn't meet her friend before he left.

Ayesha Khan rejoins show after health fiasco