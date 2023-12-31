Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 17's host, Salman Khan, greeted the housemates on the 77th episode that aired on Saturday. The superstar shed light on Mannara Chopra's equation with Munawar Faruqui, while enquiring about Ayesha Khan's real motives behind entering the show. Answering Salman's question, Mannara said that she likes Munawar to which everyone seemed to agree. However, a few minutes later, Ayesha fainted on the show and was temporarily shifted to a hospital.

Salman Khan questions Ayesha Khan's intentions

Wildcard entrant and Munawar's ex-girlfriend Ayesha is asked by the host Salman the reason behind her coming on the show. Salman then charges her with preferring publicity and an apology on national television than a direct apology from Munawar. He told Munawar that Ayesha had been disrespecting him and that she had not come on the show for him but rather for herself.

Ayesha Khan's emotional outburst

After learning about all the accusations made against her on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Ayesha broke down in tears. When Munawar told her about nikah or marriage, she became even more enraged with him because he refused to accept the truth in front of Salman. Ankita Lokhande comforted Ayesha as she sobbed and offered her a shoulder to weep on. Ayesha informed Munawar that she would speak with him later, after she would feel better and asked him to leave.

Ayesha Khan faints on the show

Ankita, who brings Munawar for clarification, gets Ayesha to open up on the allegations made by the show host. Munawar tries to explain his point of view to Ankita, while Ayesha sobs uncontrollably in a corner and repeatedly says Sorry Mom. She passes unconscious as she comes out into the garden area. Housemates hurriedly rush to her and ask Bigg Boss to send a doctor. Salman himself enters the house and visits the medical room. After learning that Ayesha has low blood pressure, he meets the other housemates.

Munawar Faruqui takes the blame

Munawar broke down in tears, and blamed himself for Ayesha's condition. He confided in Vicky Jain, who tried to lighten his mood and listened to him patiently. Observing everything on the TV, Salman decided to go inside the house as things were getting serious. Salman went inside the examination room with Ayesha as the doctor treated her. Salman was informed by the physician that Ayesha needed to be hospitalised. She was them temporarily taken out of the house.

Salman Khan asks Mannara Chopra if she likes Munawar Faruqui