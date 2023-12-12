BIGG BOSS 17 DAY 58 HIGHLIGHTS MUNAWAR FARUQUI OPENS UP ABOUT EX WIFE ISHA MALVIYA DETAILS ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIP WITH ABHISHEK KUMAR

Hyderabad: As the days pass, Bigg Boss 17 contestants form deeper bonds, revealing authentic facets of their personalities. On Monday's episode of the controversial reality show, Munawar Faruqui, who often ignores talking about his tainted married life, talked about his failed marriage and ex-wife, while Isha Malviya narrated how she got a flashback of a violent incident with ex-boyfriend and co-contestant Abhishek Kumar.

Mannara Chopra and Anurag Dobhal's fallout

Mannara Chopra and Anurag Dobhal try to settle their feud during the episode. He claims he can't ignore her in the house because she is his 'home.' Mannara stated that she will do whatever she desires. She then tells Rinku and Munawar about how Anurag approached her before the nominations task.

Aoora's fun moments in BB house

Aoora, the latest wild card entry on Bigg Boss 17, has piqued viewer's interest. Aoora is seen having a good time with Arun Mashettey. He is seen spending time with Munawar, Mannara, and Neil. He also consoles Rinku, who breaks down and wants to leave the show. On the Monday episode, Aoora finally spoke up about his love life as Abhishek Kumar asked him how many girlfriends he has had. The K-pop sensation responds, "Four," and inquires about Abhishek's number of girlfriends to which Munawar jokingly says, "Hundred and plus."

Munawar talks about his failed marriage

Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian, opened up about his divorce on the episode that aired on Monday. He broke down the barriers of hesitation by sharing insights into his personal life with a select group of housemates in a candid moment. Munawar recalled how he began working soon after his mother died. Further, Aishwarya inquired about Munawar's wedding, wherein he initially refused to discuss but then admitted that things did not work out. Talking about his ex-wife, he said that she left the kids with him and remarried. The stand-up comedian admitted that he was not even aware of her second marriage.

Nominations

Arun is safe from nominations, while Neil Bhatt is nominated for the entire season. Isha and Mannara chose Abhishek and Anurag. Samarth Jurel and Arun choose Abhishek and Vicky Jain. Munawar selects Anurag and Aishwarya. Abhishek selects Samarth and Vicky. Vicky selects Abhishek and Aishwarya. Ankita Lokhande picks Abhishek and Mannara. Rinku names Khanzaadi and Ankita. Anurag selects Abhishek and Rinku. Khanzaadi chooses Rinku and Aishwarya. Neil and Aishwarya Sharma chose Khanzaadi and Vicky. Aoora selects Khanzaadi and Rinku. Thus, Khanzaadi, Abhishek, Vicky, and Neil have been nominated for eviction this week.

Isha Malviya opens up about toxic relationship with Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya recalled Abhishek Kumar becoming physically aggressive with her wherein she stated that aggression is now his pattern. For the unversed, the duo recently had a very ugly fight in which Abhishek said very hurtful things about her. He continued to say extremely abusive things, while Isha dug up some very ugly past events. Salman Khan even chastised Abhishek for being disrespectful to his ex-girlfriend.