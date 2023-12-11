BIGG BOSS 17 DAY 57 HIGHLIGHTS ANKITA LOKHANDE SLAMS ARUN MASHETTEY FOR BODYSHAMING HUBBY VICKY JAIN K POP ARTIST AOORA ADDS TO FUN IN LATEST EPISODE

Hyderabad: The ugly fights among the contestants on Bigg Boss 17 are generating a lot of media attention. The latest episode saw a considerable amount of entertainment and drama. K-Pop sensation Aoora aka Park Min-jun's entry added the much-needed breath of fresh air, while Arun Mashettey and Vicky Jain engaged in a heated brawl.

Aishwarya Sharma asks Neil Bhatt if she is dominating

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Aishwarya Sharma felt that she was being portrayed incorrectly in the house in the latest episode that aired on 10 Dec 2023. This prompted her to have a candid chat with her husband Neil Bhatt. Aishwarya discussed how she is portrayed negatively and talked about her feelings for him. The two sat down and discussed the matter after Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan take a slight dig at them during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Munawar Faruqui believes Mannara Chopra did not put forth equal effort

Munawar Faruqui gets emotional while discussing his relationship with Mannara Chopra to Isha Malviya. Munawar gets teary-eyed as he realises Mannara Chopra is not putting as much effort into their friendship as he is. The former also has a brief discussion with Isha and Vicky Jain about it. Munawar later strikes up a conversation with Mannara as well.

For the unversed, in previous episodes, Munawar and Mannara's equation became strange after the two got into an argument. Now, in the latest episode, Munawar discussed his relationship with Mannara, stating: "What can we expect from Mannara? Her problems are always complicated."

Abhishek Kumar age shames Vicky Jain

Vicky Jain was age-shamed by Abhishek Kumar on Bigg Boss 17 after being body-shamed by Arun Mahshetty. Vicky and Abhishek clashed over their responsibilities in the house. Abhishek had asked Vicky to assist him in organising washed utensils, but the latter declined, saying, "I've already done a lot of work and I'm done with my duties for today." Vicky confirms with Arun that Abhishek agreed to arrange the washed utensils in the morning but is now withdrawing from his responsibilities.

During their argument, Abhishek begins age-shaming Vicky and calls him "boring," to which Vicky responds by calling Abhishek a "kamchor" and a "loser." In the midst of all of this, Abhishek age-shames Vicky. However, Vicky responds, "I'll see you when you're 40, I'm at least successful."

K-Pop sensation Aoora aka Park Min-jun entertains viewers

The latest episode of Colours' Bigg Boss features K-Pop sensation Aoora aka Park Min-jun, who brings a wave of entertainment with his quirks. He surprises the contestants by dressing up as a tiger, leaving everyone wondering what the singer has up his sleeve. It was entertaining to watch the Korean star adjust to Indian culture and learn Hindi.

Samarth Jurel teams up with him to form the duo Changu-Mangu. Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar and Aoora agree to find each other better halves for each other from Korea and India, respectively.

Ankita Lokhande slams Arun Mashettey for body shaming Vicky Jain

Arun Mashettey appears to poke fun at Vicky's hair issue, which irritates his wife Ankita Lokhande. A huge brawl between Arun and Vicky shook the house as personal remarks were made. Vicky made fun of Arun for sleeping most of the time. Arun, who never takes no for an answer, even goes so far as to criticise Vicky's special treatment in getting to wear his hair patch. Ankita Lokhande steps in at this point and chastises the gamer for body-shaming her husband.