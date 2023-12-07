Bigg Boss 17 day 53 highlights: Munawar Faruqui apologises to Mannara Chopra; Vicky Jain - Ankita Lokhande fight over nominations - watch
Bigg Boss 17 day 53 highlights: Munawar Faruqui apologises to Mannara Chopra; Vicky Jain - Ankita Lokhande fight over nominations - watch
Hyderabad: The drama on Bigg Boss Season 17 never stops and day 53 of the reality show was no exception. Housemates were reshuffled in the Dil, Dimaag and Dum house on Wednesday, following a unique offer for Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Though both turned down offers to nominate one another for the entire season in order to stay in Dil house, Vicky's suggestion to nominate Anurag Dobhal didn't sit well with the TV actor resulting in a scuffle between the two. Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui talked it out with Mannara Chopra and resolved their issues.
Munawar Faruqui- Mannara Chopra back together
While married couple Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande got into another argument, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra worked out their differences. Lighter moments in the episode included Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra talking things out following yesterday's big fight. She was called 'badtameez' (ill-mannered) by Munawar, who on when Wednesday apologised for it. Mannara took the apology with grace and the two were seen discussing further game plan.
Vicky Jain angry on Sana Raees Khan
Once more, rivals Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan were observed fighting over household chores. Since Bigg Boss revealed that Sana is appearing to be Vicky Jain's follower, the two haven't been on speaking terms. The lawyer made the crucial choice to forgo house duties in exchange for half of the ration. It was almost disliked by everyone. The two got into an argument about the same thing in Wednesday's episode. During the fight, Sana told Vicky, "Jab se tumse dur hui hu, jaag gayi hu" (I've become more active since being away from you.)
Munawar Faruqui's take on Vicky-Sana's fight
Comedian-rapper Munawar Faruqui responded to Sana's statement with epic style, telling Ankita, "Kaise girlfriend Boyfriend jaise jhagdte hai." (They quarrel like a couple). In addition, Munawar advised Ankita not to try to reason with Sana every time she insults her husband and instead to speak to her harshly. Ankita came to the same realisation and advised Sana not to get into arguments over the same issues repeatedly. She later expressed her gratitude to Munawar for helping her recognise her mistake.
Contestants reshuffled
The contestants were given new homes after shutting down houses for a few days. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Anurag Dobhal, Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar, and Sana Raees Khan were alotted the Dum room. The influential Dimaag room went to Aishwarya Sharma and Arun Mahashetty, while the Dil room went to Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Rinku Dhawan.
Vicky Jain turns down Bigg Boss' offer to nominate Ankita Lokhande
Vicky Jain was offered the chance to move to the Dil room in exchange for withdrawing Neil Bhatt's nomination and nominating Ankita Lokhande for the entire season. Vicky asked to have Ankita's name changed to that of another resident of the house, but Bigg Boss turned down the offer. When Bigg Boss asked him to select a contestant, Vicky chose Anurag Dobhal.
Vicky Jain - Ankita Lokhande argument
Husband and wife Vicky and Ankita got into yet another fight in tonight's (Dec 6, 2023) episode. In an attempt to comprehend Vicky's perspective, Ankita inquired as to whether he had suggested Anurag's name or if Bigg Boss had made the suggestion. Vicky, agitated by the accusations, declined to discuss the situation with Ankita. "Yeh kya hai interogation," said Vicky. He further said that he would prefer not to talk about it, while other competitors ridiculed Anurag for trusting Vicky blindly.
Talking about Bigg Boss 17, the show airs at 10 p.m. on weekdays, that is, from Monday to Friday. Weekend Ka Vaar takes place on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. Speaking of nominations this week, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, and Khanzaadi are nominated for eviction.
