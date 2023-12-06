Hyderabad: The drama on Bigg Boss Season 17 never stops and Tuesday's episode is a proof of it. The entire house turned against Sana Raees Khan as she refused to her house chores. On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande fondly remembered her ex and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, talking about his film journey.

Ankita Lokhande calls Sushant Singh Rajput hardworking

Ankita Lokhande discussed her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on day 52 of Bigg Boss 17. Ankita responded to Abhishek Kumar's question about how to break into Bollywood in the future by saying that he would find his way on the show. She recalled Sushant's aspirations to join Bollywood and his tireless efforts to secure his debut role in Kai Po Che. She went on to say that he made sure to play cricket every day during the two years that the film M.S. Dhoni The Untold Story was delayed. "He would head to the cricket ground while I would sleep," she added.

Sana Raees Khan refuses to do house chores

In the episode that aired n Tuesday, viewers witnesses contestant Sana Raees Khan turning the BB 17 house upside down. The lawyer claimed to be ill and declined to perform housework or wash dishes. Due to her constant refusal to perform her fair share of chores, the other housemates turned against her, causing chaos.

Bigg Boss' ration deal

Sana received a call from Bigg Boss in the confession room, informing her that she will not be assigned any housework, but the entire house will only receive half the ration back in return. Sana agrees to the deal saying, "I really would like to accept the offer." Then, Bigg Boss makes the announcement saying that nobody would give Sana any household chores to do. He informs them that Sana exchanged half of the ration in order to be released from her work obligations.

Housemates' reaction to Sana Raees Khan's decision

Sana agrees to give Bigg Boss half of her weekly ration in exchange for not having to do any housework. The other competitors respond angrily and violently to this. "Bhai koi khana nahi banayega iske liye, please" is what Abhishek Kumar says, addressing Sana specifically. Sana is referred to as selfish by Rinku Dhawan. Rinku Dhawan labels Sana as self-centered after confronting her about her choice to forgo rations in lieu of not taking household responsibilities. In response to this, Sana says, "I'm selfish, it's a game.". Khanzaadi also challenges her tactics. However, Mannara supports her and stands by her side. Isha also makes the decision to back Sana.

Misunderstanding between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui

Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui have a nasty argument. "Tum ab mere wo dost nahi rahe jo tum dimaag ke kamre mei the" (You are no longer that friend of mine who was in Dimaag room) says Mannara's as she stops Munawar in the garden area. Munawar, though, continues on and can be seen turning to leave. Later, the Lock Upp winner approaches the actor and says, "Aapne bola mai kyu baithu chhatra chhaya mei. (You said 'Why should I sit in patronage?') Maine tumko pehle se bola h meko taunt mat maara karo" (I've already warned you not to taunt me).

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 17 airs at 10 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Weekend Ka Vaar airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. This week's nominees include Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, and Khanzaadi.