Hyderabad: Drama and entertainment are the main features of Bigg Boss 17. The 51st episode offered lots of interesting moments as nominations unfolded and Dil, Dimaag and Dum houses got dissolved. Post the announcement, Samarth Jurel took a dig at Ankita Lokhande, making her emotional. On the other hand, Mannara Chopra and Samarth were seen discussing Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi's love angle.

Bigg Boss 17 week 8 nomination task

The TV reality show's nomination process takes place in the house in the Monday episode. BB requests that the competitors toss coffee on the candidate they want to expel from the house. Numerous fights ensued in an engaging nomination task, which saw half of the housemates getting nominated as Bigg Boss 17's most recent episode featured all of the contestants coming out in the open and nominating one another. By the end of the task, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, Arun Mahashetty, and Sana Raees Khan were nominated for this week's eviction.

Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra on Abhishek Kumar flirting with Khanzaadi

Samarth Jurel, who had been getting along well with Abhishek Kumar in the previous episodes, turned against him in the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 17. Observing Khanzaadi and Abhishek having fun and relaxing together, Mannara Chopra, Samarth and Munawar Faruqui refer to their intimacy as "sadakchaap acting," with Mannara addressing him as "Wannnabe."

Ever since Khanzaadi extended forgiveness to Abhishek Kumar, all eyes have been fixed on them. Everyone has been talking about Abhishek. Samarth responds with, "Dekho Dekho acting toh sahi, kya sadakchaap acting horahi hai." In response, Mannara makes fun of Abhishek by saying, "Sadak chaap lagta hai."

They then talk about how Abhishek only knows a few storylines about the game. Samarth says, "Isko kuch aata he nahi hai, isko sirf ladna aata hai, haan main behas kar loon 2-3 din aur dikh jaaunga."

"He tries to make romantic angles with girls, fight stories with someone and a friendship angle," Munnara interrupts adding, "these three angles are set in his mind. He needs Munawar for friendship, he chooses me for fighting, and he uses Khanzaadi for the romance angle. And if no one else is there then I have a back-up of Isha and Samarth."

Ankita Lokhande reiterates quitting show

After it was announced that the room system was dissolving, Vicky Jain and Samarth Jurel got into a brawl. Ankita Lokhande became entangled in the altercation as well and was seen breaking down afterwards. Following the dissolution of the three houses, Samarth ridiculed Vicky and everyone he referred to as a member of his group. Ankita and Vicky stood up for themselves. The altercation began with Samarth commenting that they were leaving the house while Vicky was assisting Ankita in carrying her bags. Ankita Lokhande became enraged by this and requested Samarth to refrain from prodding them needlessly. Ankita broke down in tears in the loo and said she was tired. "Mai toot rahi hu, mujhe ghar jaana hai" (I'm losing it)," she said to Vicky.

Bigg Boss' analysis of contestants

Bigg Boss split the contestants into three groups. Vicky Jain leads the first group, which includes Ankita, Khanzaadi, Sana Raees Khan, Anurah Dobhal, and Abhishek Kumar. A different group of individuals, which consists of Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Rinku Dhawan, are those who are playing the game independently. Aishwarya Sharma and Arun Mahashetty, according to Bigg Boss are the ones who don't have individual journeys and make up the third division.