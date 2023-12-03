BIGG BOSS 17 DAY 49 HIGHLIGHTS SUNNY ARYA OUSTED FROM SHOW FOR BREAKING RULES EKTA KAPOOR ASKS VICKY JAIN TO BE NICER TO ANKITA LOKHANDE WATCH

Hyderabad: During this Weekend Ka Vaar, Karan Johar took over the hosting responsibilities from Salman Khan. He fearlessly criticized several contestants for their actions in the previous week, hinting at a surprising elimination that will significantly impact the dynamics of the show. Tehelka Bhai, also known as Sunny Arya, was removed from the show due to his violent behavior and in a special video message, Ekta Kapoor, who recently won an international Emmy Award, conveyed her regards to the participants.

Tehelka Bhai vs Abhishek Kumar

In the 49th episode, Arun Mahashetty and Isha Malviya, got into an ugly brawl as the former reprimanded her for sleeping during the day. Abhishek intervenes and requests Arun to use polite language. Sunny also gets involved and confronts Abhishek, forbidding him from interfering in others' affairs. Their altercation escalates as Sunny grabs Abhishek's collar. Amidst their heated exchange, Sunny can be heard warning Abhishek to steer clear of his matters in the future, threatening to make things difficult for him during the show.

Karan Johar calls out Abhishek Kumar for aggressive behavior

Actor-contestant Abhishek Kumar and filmmaker Karan had an altercation as the filmmaker took on the task of pointing out to the competitors where they went wrong during the week. Following an altercation, Abhishek threw a tantrum in the house. The Udaariyan actor screamed and even took off his microphone after he got in a brawl with competitors Tehelka Bhai and Arun. Because of Abhishek Kumar's combative actions within the home, Karan Johar lost his composure. KJo said to Abhishek, "Humesha line cross ki hai aapne iss ghar mein" (You have always crossed the line in this house).

Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai evicted

In the Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 17, viewers witnessed a dramatic turn of events as Tehelka was instructed to leave the show following a physical altercation with fellow housemate Abhishek Kumar. The Saturday episode saw Karan announcing Tehelka's elimination due to his aggressive behavior towards Abhishek.

Housemates' reaction to sudden eviction

Abhishek breaks down in tears upon hearing the announcement, while Tehelka's closest friend, Arun Mahashetty, also gives in to emotions. Arun, who has been inseparable from Tehelka since the show's inception, pleads with Bigg Boss not to remove him, expressing his inability to continue without Tehelka's presence. Arun and Tehelka have always been best friends and supported each other throughout the show. On the other hand, Abhishek, whom Tehelka physically attacked, also became emotional and repeatedly apologised, expressing his surprise at Tehelka's elimination. Not only Abhishek, but Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, and many others also became emotional upon Tehelka's exit from the reality show.

Ekta Kapoor's special message

Karan Johar introduced a special video message from Ekta Kapoor, also congratulating her on winning an international Emmy Award. In the message, Ekta expressed her affection for Ankita and advised Vicky to treat her better. She also comments on Munawar's gameplay, finding it uninteresting. She talks about how monotonous she finds Munawar's game to be and brings up the games of Anurag and Khanzaadi. The other residents thank Ekta for her insights.