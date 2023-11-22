BIGG BOSS 17 DAY 38 HIGHLIGHTS ANKITA LOKHANDE THROWS SLIPPER AT VICKY JAIN NEIL BHATT SHUTS KHANZAADI OVER HER ANTICS

Hyderabad: The episode that aired on Tuesday saw multiple fights between housemates over food. Later in the day, Bigg Boss announced a unique nomination task. between these two, Ankita Lokhande hit her husband Vicky jain with a slipper, while Neil Bhatt, irritated over Khanzaadi's antics, shut her down in the most humourous manner.

Khanzaadi and Isha Malviya engage in verbal brawl

Isha Malviya, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui engaged in a fiery argument centered around food. Standing up for Abhishek, Samarth Jurel also got involved and ended up in a face-off with Vicky. During this episode, Munawar Faruqui raised doubts about Vicky sharing his food with Isha and the others. Isha revealed that Khanzaadi had also consumed the food prepared by the members of the Dimaag room. However, Vicky and Khanzaadi adamantly denied this claim, stating that Khanzaadi did not consume any food cooked by the Dimaag room members.

This discussion became more intense as Isha questioned Khanzaadi's honesty after having consumed food prepared by Vicky Jain's roommates. Isha and Khanzaadi engaged in a heated argument, wherein Isha went as far as calling Khanzaadi 'two-faced' due to her inconsistent behavior. Khanzaadi retorted by taunting Isha, referencing her relationship with Samarth Jurel and her previous bond with ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar.

Ankita Lokhande throws slipper at Vicky Jain

When Vicky and Khanzaadi refuted the accusations made by Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande entered the scene. Ankita revealed that she had witnessed Khanzaadi consuming food prepared by the Dimaag room members. Vicky Jain made funny expressions and playfully held Ankita's neck from behind, pulling her towards him. As Ankita playfully tried to push him away, Vicky grabbed her from behind and held her hand.

In the midst of this lighthearted interaction, Ankita pursued Vicky, attempting to hit him. When he didn't halt, she removed both her slippers and struck Vicky with them. Ankita's action diverted everyone's attention, and all the contestants burst into laughter and cheered Ankita for hitting Vicky with her slipper.

Neil Bhatt mimcs Khanzaadi

Since its premiere on October 15, the reality show has experienced several major conflicts among the contestants. The 38th episode showcased a heated argument between Neil Bhatt and Khanzaadi. The disagreement commenced with Aishwarya Sharma informing Khanzaadi that she had initially expressed her intention to prepare her own meals. Khanzaadi added that this decision was a result of Aishwarya and Neil disregarding her requests. Continuing her dramatics, the singer advised Neil to modulate his tone and pitch during arguments. She yelled at Neil, addressing him as 'dude,' and that's when the actor from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin series referred to her as Dudette and started mimicking her antics.

Nominations task

Later on, Bigg Boss called each contender, and asked them to line up beneath the tree, where the fate of the person whose name was inscribed on a leaf would be revealed. This unique task was expected to upend relationships and challenge the ties forged within the house. By the end of the task, the nominees were Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Ankita Lokhande, and Sunny, also known as Tehelka Bhai.