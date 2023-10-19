BIGG BOSS 17 DAY 3 HIGHLIGHTS ISHA MALVIYA AND KHANZAADI GET INTO FIGHT ANKITA LOKHANDE OPENS UP ON MOTHERHOOD PLANS

Hyderabad: The third episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 was a roller coaster ride. Ever since its grand premiere on October 15, the show has been witnessing massive drama. On Wednesday, Jigna Vora and Sonia Basal got into a small altercation, which went on to involve Khanzaadi and Isha, Anurag Donbhal, alias Babu Bhaiya and Aishwarya, Archana, and Abhishek. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17 couple Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain reveals plans to sta

Abhishek Kumar defends Isha Malviya as Khanzaadi calls her ugly

Khanzaadi and Isha Malviya got into an ugly brawl in which Abhishek also got involved. Khanzaadi was outraged by the manner Isha walked past her. Isha was composed and made an effort to explain that she wasn't talking about her. Khanzaadi spoke a lot, and Isha didn't retract any of it.

Isha made fun of Khanzaadi and asked her to look in the mirror and declares herself the most attractive person. Khanzaadi disagrees with her, claiming that she is the ugliest. This infuriated Abhishek as he couldn't take any negative.

Isha then attempted to stop Abhishek as he charged onto her. He tells Khanzaadi to refrain from using such language. Khanzaadi is advised to stop talking like this by Ankita and Vicky too, who both disapprove of what she did.

Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain reveal plans to have baby

Ankita, Isha, Abhishek, and Firoza Khan were seated in the garden area, where the former admitted in a conversation that Vicky was the reason she decided to participate in Bigg Boss this year. "He has always watched the show and wanted to be a part of it," Ankita said. In addition, the TV actor said that they decided to participate in the reality show this year because they may be planning a baby the coming year.

Ankita Lokhande confronts Vicky Jain as she feels lonely

Ankita was teary-eyed earlier in the day when speaking to her husband Vicky. "You are treating this relationship quite carelessly," she remarked adding "You are taking this relationship very casually. Tumne mujhe ghar se aate waqt bola tha ham sab saath rahenge, ham dono to kahin nahi hain. Bigg Boss me mai kyun jaa rahi thi. Mere pas ab support nahi hai.”

Neil Bhatt - Aishwarya Sharma feel lost in game

Neil Bhatt, a TV actor, and his wife Aishwarya Sharma were spotted talking about how some of the other housemates wanted to split them. "Yahan bahut saare log hai jo alag karna chahate hai," Neil is heard saying to his wife. When you say Woh jaan boojhkar bol bol kar karna chaha rahe hain. So, don't be impacted by it or respond to it. Aishwarya then replies: "I'm not getting impacted by anything... kuch samajh nahi aa raha ek toh mere mood swings ho rahe pagal jaisai."