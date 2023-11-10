BIGG BOSS 17 DAY 26 HIGHLIGHTS ANKITA LOKHANDE REMOVES MANNARA CHOPRA MUNAWAR FARUQUI FROM POWER KI RACE JIGNA VORA ESCAPES NOMINATIONS

Hyderabad: Each passing episode of Bigg Boss 17 has been witnessing a surge in its popularity. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, encompasses all the necessary elements to captivate the viewers. The contestants, namely Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and others, have successfully managed to grab the audience's attention with their actions within the chaotic environment of the house.

Power Ki Race task

A new task has been introduced in Bigg Boss 17, which is bound to fuel tensions within the house and impact the relationships between the contestants. Three female participants, Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi, and Sana Raees Khan, were given the opportunity to eliminate their fellow contestants from the "power ki race," consequently stripping them of their special abilities.

The three girls donned unique costumes and upon hearing the sound of the Ghungroo, they had to proceed to the activity room and perform a dance routine. Subsequently, they had to throw Gulaal at three chosen contestants, effectively eliminating them from the power race. In the initial round, Ankita goes first, who then opts to eliminate her rival Aishwarya, Neil, and Munawar from the competition.

Munawar Faruqui hurt with Ankita Lokhande's decision

Munawar appears disappointed by Ankita's decision and confronts her regarding the same. This leads to an argument between them, during which Ankita confesses to feeling hurt by his taunts.

Sana takes charge in the second round, choosing Vicky, Isha, and Abhishek as the contestants to be striped off their special powers. In the subsequent round, Khanzaadi eliminates Anurag, Samarth, and Sunny from the power race.

Bigg Boss reacts as Vicky Jain manipulates Ankita Lokhande's decisions

An argument ensues between the three girls regarding who should proceed to the next round. However, Bigg Boss intervenes, instructing them to perform together and subsequently state the names of the contestants they wish to eliminate from the race. Vicky attempts to sway Ankita's decision, which prompts Bigg Boss to remove him from the activity room. Sana selects Navid, Ankita chooses Mannara, and Khanzaadi selects Arun as their respective choices.

Scuffle between Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande

Later on, Ankita refers to Mannara Chopra as "brainless." Offended by the statement, the Zid actress defends herself by asserting, "Mere pass dimaag hai" (I have my own brain). The Pavitra Rishtra actress then says: “Mannara ke paas power aa bhi jaati hai toh uska dimaag waale hi uska use karengay.”

Jigna Vora emerges task winner

Moving on, Khanzaadi was chosen by the girls to make a decision between removing Rinku or Jigna from the race. Ultimately, Jigna was eliminated by Khanzaadi, resulting in Rinku emerging as the winner of the power race. The true power, as announced by Bigg Boss, was revealed to be the immunity task which saved Rinku from the nominations in the following week. So, this leaves Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Samarth Jurel, Sunny Aryaa, Arun Mashettey, Anurag Dobhal, Navid Sole, and Mannara Chopra for eviction in the upcoming week.