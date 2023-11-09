Hyderabad: Bigg Boss season 17 is all things drama. Each successive episode brings more excitement and entertainment with it. The 25th episode kicked off with a brutal fight between TV actors Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande. On the other hand, Mannara Chopra was spotted flirting with Abhishek Kumar to uplift his mood, which ended in the former giving him a kiss on the cheeks.

Mannara Chopra seeks permission to leave the house

Feeling weakened, Mannara Chopra pleaded with Bigg Boss to allow her to go to the confession room as she was missing her mother and feeling unwell. Later on, Ankita was seen comforting her. Mannara expressed her frustration with the presence of untrustworthy girls in the house and declared that she had had enough of conflicts and conspiracies and wanted to leave the show.

Aishwarya Sharma becomes a target of Ankita Lokhande's wrath

A heated argument broke out between Abhishek Kumar and Aishwarya Sharma regarding kitchen duties. This disagreement then escalated and drew Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande into the fray. Despite Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma having known each other prior to entering the show, it is evident that they are not getting along well in the house. Their altercation became increasingly intense, prompting their respective husbands to get involved as well. Insults were exchanged, and Aishwarya even went as far as mocking Ankita, claiming that her public image is not an accurate reflection of who she truly is.

The ration task

One of the major highlights of the Wednesday episode was a challenging task where contestants had the opportunity to win food by engaging in a fierce verbal battle. The face-off was between the contestants from the Dum and Dil makaan. The ration task consisted of three rounds. The first round featured a clash between Ankita and Sunny, followed by Aishwarya versus Arun, and finally Isha versus Anurag.

In the first round, Ankita presented her personality through a speech, while Arun mocked her, and the judgment was made by the members of House number 2. The winner of each round were to be granted the privilege to collect the ration from the store room. Both participants engage in a debate, with Sunny asserting that no one is afraid of the Pavitra Rishta actor in the house and she is merely playing from behind Vicky's influence. The members from House number 1 form an alliance against Sunny. Ultimately, House number 2 decided in favor of Ankita, prompting her to rush to the store room to collect the ration.

In the second round, Arun, being the troll, competes alongside Aishwarya. The housemates of house 2 extend their support to Arun and eventually make a decision in his favor.

Moving on to the third round, Isha and Anurag take part in the game. Anurag points out that Isha heavily relies on Samarth and Abhishek, also calling her Ankita 2.0. Housemates of house number 2 pick Anurag as the winner. However, a disagreement arises between Anurag and Samarth, as the latter believes that Anurag's remarks about Isha's character reflect poorly on him.

Mannara Chopra kisses Abhishek Kumar

The next day starts with the Bigg Boss anthem, which awakens the housemates. In the morning, a conflict arises between Abhishek, Isha, and Aishwarya over the usage of milk, and later, Khanzaadi and Abhishek engage in flirty banter. Then, Abhishek requests Isha to prepare coffee for him, but she declines citing she has cold. After Isha refuses to give Abhishek coffee, he is seen crying in a corner. Munawar advises Khanzaadi to maintain her distance from Abhishek if she doesn't genuinely have feelings for him. In response, Khanzaadi reveals that Abhishek harbors feelings for both Isha and herself and that he is not her type. Dumped by both Isha and Khanzzadi, a sad Abhishek gets a kiss on his cheek from Mannara chopra.