BIGG BOSS 17 DAY 24 HIGHLIGHTS ANKITA LOKHANDE CALLS SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT FAMILY MUNAWAR FARUQUI APOLOGISES TO MANNARA CHOPRA

Hyderabad: A lot of drama unfolded on Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 17. It was filled with a lot of emotions as actor Ankita Lokhande burst into tears remembering the late actor and her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The house also witnessed several fights, and chaos over ration, while Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra got back on talking terms after a heated argument.

Aishwarya Sharma breaks into tears

The day begins with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma arguing again. Neil asks her to be aware of her tone when speaking to him. As their intense disagreement continues, Aishwarya declares that she has decided not to cook for anyone and that she has not received his backing. She bursts out crying. A little later, Neil apologises to her and calms her down.

Ankita Lokhande talks about ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput

While talking to Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande discusses the late actor and her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She claims she feels proud to talk about him and refers to him as "family." Ankita tells Abhishek that he resembles Sushant, but he was more calmer.

Ankita said he was peaceful, diligent, and passionate before being blinded. She further said that he used to be impacted by others commenting on him on social media. According to her, as the PK actor was from a small town, everything affected him. She became emotional and stated that his journey was not easy.

Munawar Faruqi and Mannara Chopra rekindle

Munawar confronts Mannara about her claim that she would not speak to him because of Rinku and Jigna. Khanzadi enters the conversation and accuses Munawar of making the two girls fight amongst each other. Munawar asks Mannara whether she wants him to apologise to her privately or publicly. Latter suggests that he publicly apologise. Mannara and Munawar gather a few housemates in the hall where the stand-up comedian apologises to her in front of everyone.

Dil and Dum housemates create havoc over ration

Later in the episode, residents of the Dil and Dum houses started stealing food from the Dimag house's ration, resulting in additional house clashes. Bigg Boss then chastised the contestants for breaking the rules. The episode concluded with Bigg Boss announcing a new task of trolling in which TV actors of the Dil house had to defend themselves against the claims made by Youtubers of the Dum house.