Hyderabad: On day 22 of Bigg Boss 17, there was a lot of commotion around kitchen rations, that too over coffee particularly. Munawar Faruqui, at the end discussed with Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma to reclaim the stolen stuff, wherein Ankita Lokhande gave in and admitted to stealing despite Vicky asking her to not accept. Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan took centre stage as they graced the show over the Weekend Ka Vaar session aired on Sunday.

Brawl over coffee

The episode begins with the national anthem. Everyone dances in their unique style. However, soon Munawar learns of coffee and oranges being stolen, he acts quickly to reclaim everything. There was much discussion following it. Munawar also discovered it was planned by Dil house members, and there was a confrontation between Vicky and Munawar.

Munawar then shows on camera that these folks stole coffee and two oranges. When asked to return it, the stand-up comedian stuffs the coffee can into his pants. Khanzadi becomes enraged after she sees he hid coffee in his trousers. Meanwhile, Isha and Ankita openly flee with butter and food. Mannara chases after them. But when the butter falls outside the restroom, Mannara claims she can't eat it anymore.

Ankita Lokhande exposes Vicky Jain

Abhishek also stuffs food into his trousers, inviting Jigna, Rinku, and Munawar's ire. Meanwhile, Vicky Jain folds his hands and asks for his coffee back. He requests that Munawar return the coffee. After much deliberation, Munawar forces Ankita to sit and asks, "If you say you never lie, tell me whether you stole this coffee or the old one was left with you." So Vicky Jain asked her to say it's a game and to claim it's old. But, Ankita informs Munawar that it was stolen.

Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar disagree on coffee issue

Following this, Abhishek and Ankita argue over why they both brought up different topics. Why didn't they stick together? Abhishek says that if he didn't drink coffee, why would he fight for it? So Ankita stated that Aishwarya drinks and that she is assisting her as one unit. I was thinking about them. Following this, Abhishek advised Ankita to learn to be genuine. to which Ankita stated that he is not trustworthy.

Weekend Ka Vaar with Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan

Sohail and Arbaaz arrive and immediately begin roasting Isha and Samarth. They mimicked their first discussion. Then made a joke about Khanzadi and Abhishek's connection. The Khan brothers prepare tea, which is also delivered to them. Mannara is asked about everyone's vibe. In response, she gives titles to housemates. According to her, Khanzadi has a vamp vibe, while Ankita is fake. Simultaneously, she calls Anurag hypocritical.

Abhishek Kumar ousted from Dil house