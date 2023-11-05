Hyderabad: Bigg Boss season 17 has managed to grab eyeballs for all the right reasons. The reality show offers entertainment, which is heightened at the weekends. The 21st episode that aired on Saturday served the right dose of fun along with some schooling from the host. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode witnessed Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt being chastised for contract beach, singer and performer King enthralled housemates with chartbuster songs, while the episode also bid adieu to a house member.

Vicky Jain - Neil Bhatt schooled by Salman Khan

Show host Salman Khan was spotted chastising Vicky and Neil for going against the contract. Vicky confronted he spoke with Neil over the phone two days before the show, while Isha Malviya said Abhishek Kumar had contacted her. Salman discusses the terms of the agreement and discloses that they have the authority to eliminate individuals who violate the house's prohibition against interacting with other members.

Vicky explains that he didn't discuss show preparation or anything like that when he called Neil, saying that he was just nervous. But Salman argues that he believes a pact exists between them since Aishwarya Sharma also criticises Neil for being silent when Vicky makes jokes about his wife and their marriage.

Rapper King introduces task

In order to promote his most recent song, rapper King aka Arpan Kumar Chandel appears as a guest. King then queries the occupants on who they would like to close their "dil ka darwaza." "Mujhe inpe trust nahi hai," explains Aishwarya, explaining while shutting the door on Vicky. Apart from her, Arun Mahashetty and Isha Malviya also reveal whom they wish to keep at bay in the house on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

"Aaja Abhishek, jab bhi meri uski bhidaas hoti hai bhow bhow karke woh bhokte rehta hai," adds Arun next. Then, Isha says: "Munawar strong hai usko front foot par khelna chahiye. How come hamesha he is so much behind the curve? Adieu, Munna.

Salman Khan announces eviction

Show host Salman reminds them that Sana, Manasvi, Isha, Samarth, and Arun are the contenders who are up for eviction. Manasvi Mamgai, the former beauty queen, was shown the exit door on Saturday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. Manasvi was eliminated from Salman Khan's show a week after she entered as she received fewer votes. She had entered as a wildcard last week alongside Samarth Jurel.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt end up arguing