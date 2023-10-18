BIGG BOSS 17 DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS ABHISHEK KUMAR WARNED FOR AGGRESSIVE BEHAVIOUR MUNAWAR FARUQUI CONSOLES MANNARA CHOPRA AS SHE GETS NOMINATED

Hyderabad: In-house fights started the same day as Bigg Boss 17's grand premiere, which was launched with vigour and zeal on October 15 with 17 contestants. Day 2 of Bigg Boss 17 competition has already started, and the fight ritual has begun as housemates got involved in brawls all throughout the day. The same day saw the first nominations as well, wherein Mannara Chopra was nominated from the Dil Ka Ghar, which left her hurt.

Bigg Boss warns Abhishek Kumar as he loses temper

Abhishek starts another fight with Sunny Arya after the one between Arun and himself began to cool down. Both nearly got into a verbal altercation, which escalated when Abhishek picked up a chair and became physical. Accidentally, Khanzaadi (Feroza Khan) got hurt at the back of her head.

Bigg Boss had to step in to put a stop to this because things were getting out of hand. Abhishek received a stern warning from Bigg Boss, wherein the latter said that he started fights without any valid reason. Abhishek is warned by Bigg Boss that if his actions don't change, he might be the first contestant to exit the competition. Bigg Boss counselled the TV actor to modify his demeanour.

Abhishek starts another fight with Sunny Arya after the one between Arun and himself begins to wind down. Both nearly get into a verbal altercation, which escalates when Abhishek picks up the chair and becomes physical. Accidentally, Khanzaadi (Feroza Khan) is hurt at the back of her head.

Bigg Boss had to step in to put a stop to this because things were so hot. Abhishek received a stern warning from him, and he said that he started fights without any valid reason. Abhishek is warned by Bigg Boss that if his actions don't change, he might be the first contestant to exit the competition.

Bigg Boss introduces season 17's first nominations

The competitors from Dil, Dimaag, and Dum are forced to choose a person whose name they feel is not the best match for the house as Bigg Boss announces a special nomination task. Mannara Chopra is nominated from Dil Ka Ghar, Navid Sole is nominated from Dimag Ka Ghar, and Abhishek is nominated from Dum Ka Ghar.

Navid Sole and Mannara Chopra break down after first nominations

After the nomination task is completed, Navid loses it. On the other hand, Mannara admits that she is upset with Vicki because she didn't anticipate him to taker her name for nomination. Later, Ankita tries to make amends between Mannara and Vicki, but Chopra turns away, claiming she doesn't want any bad vibes.

Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui called to favourites room