BIGG BOSS 17 AYESHA KHAN REVEALS MUNAWAR FARUQUI LIED ABOUT STAYING WITH HIS SON WONDERS IF THIS IS ALL PART OF A GAME

Hyderabad: Since Ayesha Khan joined the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard entrant, more aspects of Munawar Faruqui's personal life have surfaced. Ayesha, who shares a romantic history with Munawar, recently disclosed new information about his son that surprised other contestants. Contrary to Munawar's claim of spending six months with his son, Ayesha denied this assertion.

For those unaware, Ayesha is Munawar's former girlfriend. During a conversation with Abhishek, Isha, and Samarth in the latest episode, Ayesha expressed her observation of Munawar's falsehoods while in the Bigg Boss house. She revealed that Munawar's statement about spending six months with his son is entirely false. She clarified that she had been with Munawar for the past two months and hadn't seen his son. "I heard him claim he was with his son for 6 months. I was with you for two months... your son wasn't with you. He called him just a week ago; I wonder if this is all part of a game or not," she stated in Hindi.

Additionally, she remarked, "This seems to be his pattern, cheating is his pattern, and I have evidence. It has been his consistent behavior from the start, and he admits it. My concern is not just about receiving justice or what I desire; I want individuals like Munawar to change. If even one person changes after realizing that such habits are wrong and feelings shouldn't be toyed with, my purpose will be achieved."

Earlier, Ayesha had criticised Munawar for dishonesty in his relationships, questioning if he was involved with multiple women simultaneously. Salman also reprimanded Munawar for his conduct towards Mannara Chopra, which portrayed her as 'needy and desperate' in the house.

