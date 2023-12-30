Hyderabad: Ayesha Khan, a wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss 17, faced a sudden medical emergency and was rushed to the hospital after fainting during a conversation with Munawar Faruqui and Neil Bhatt in the house's garden area. After a brief check-up, she returned to the show. Known for her roles in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and music videos, she entered the Bigg Boss house with allegations of Munawar Faruqui double dating her and Nazila Sitaishi.

According to reports, Ayesha, seated in the garden with Munawar and Neil Bhatt, suddenly felt unwell. As she attempted to head to the confession room, she collapsed. Munawar quickly escorted her to the medical room and stayed by her side. Her sudden hospital visit follows a reported confrontation with Salman Khan during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode airing today.

On a related note, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan will be seen confronting Ayesha and Munawar about their alleged game plan. He will be questioning Ayesha's demand for a public apology from Munawar and noted Munawar's silence on the matter despite being vocal on stage. In the promo shared by makers, Salman also expresses confusion about the nature of their relationship and criticised their actions.

Emotionally overwhelmed, Ayesha breaks down and finds solace in Ankita's support. She expresses her distress and tells Munawar to stay away, mentioning that she didn't take this step due to him. In a subsequent episode, their relationship was examined further, with Ayesha revealing details of how they met and Nazila's involvement. She disclosed that she hadn't officially ended things with Munawar, assuming they might reconcile, until she realized he was simultaneously involved with both her and Nazila.