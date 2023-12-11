Hyderabad: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has entered its ninth week. The viewers already witnessed the eviction of Sana Raees Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday. As the show progresses, a new promo video dropped on Monday, showcases the contestants nominating each other, providing their individual reasons for the nominations.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, the ninth nomination task of the show will be announced, building anticipation among avid fans. Following the traditional ritual, which has been a part of the show since its inception, Bigg Boss calls the contestants to the confession room and instructs them to nominate one fellow contestant along with stating the reason for their nomination.

Taking to Instagram, JioCinema shared a new promo video, which shows Ankita Lokhande nominating Mannara Chopra, highlighting the lack of visible gameplay, except for her relationship with Munawar. Another nomination comes from Isha Malviya, who takes the name of Anurag Dobhal, pointing out his failure to show improvement despite repeated warnings from Bigg Boss.

Isha Malviya's boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, enters the confession room and declares his nomination for Abhishek Kumar. When questioned about his choice, Samarth explains that Abhishek has been following a predictable and stereotypical pattern in the game. Samarth also mentions witnessing him with Vicky Jain, without any noticeable progress. Samarth emphasizes that Abhishek primarily engages in confrontations and fights, neglecting other aspects of the game.

In the meantime, Aoora, introduced as a wild card entry by Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 17, nominates Khanzaadi simply because she desires to leave the house. Furthermore, Munawar Faruqui takes Aishwarya Sharma's name to nominate due to the challenges associated with dealing with her, while Abhishek Kumar nominates Vicky Jain.