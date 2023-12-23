BIGG BOSS 17 ANKITA LOKHANDE FLINCHES AS VICKY JAIN RAISES HAND AISHWARYA SHARMA EVICTED MUNAWAR FARUQUI GETS EARFUL FROM SALMAN KHAN

Hyderabad: The Bigg Boss 17 house remains a hub of ongoing events. From intense arguments to unexpected twists orchestrated by Bigg Boss, including wildcard entries, the show continues to captivate viewers as it completed 10-week run. While the relationship between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain has drawn attention due to frequent conflicts, the recent entry of wildcard contestant Ayesha Khan has stirred both inside and outside the house. Additionally, the most recent to exit the show during the elimination round was Aishwarya Sharma.

In a recent episode, a heated argument between Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar over food items took place. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky's spouse, attempted to intervene during the discussion in a video that has surfaced online. Vicky appeared irritated and made a gesture towards Ankita, causing her to react with a momentary shock and flinch. Witnesses to this incident, including Abhishek and Arun Mashettey, were visibly taken aback by Vicky's action towards Ankita.

After the video was shared on a Bigg Boss fan page, users expressed concern, noting Ankita's apparent distress. Some remarked that Ankita's reaction hinted at previous similar incidents, expressing sympathy for her. One Twitter user even stated, "Ankita Lokhande is the only contestant showing qualities of a potential winner."

This week, the spotlight is on four contestants in jeopardy: Neil Bhatt (nominated for the entire season), Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, and the popular Ankita Lokhande. Unexpectedly, Aishwarya Sharma has reportedly exited the Bigg Boss 17 house after a nine-week journey, according to various social media pages dedicated to Bigg Boss. Her elimination will unfold in the upcoming Sunday's episode.