Hyderabad: In the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande will face a challenging situation. According to the latest promo released by the makers, Munawar Faruqui, the new captain of the show, will be called to the archive room, where he will listen to an audio of Ankita conversing with her doctor about the outside world.

For those unaware, Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain receive treatment sessions for their hair issues. During one such session, Ankita happened to ask her doctor about what was going on outside the show. This recorded conversation is presented to Munawar, and he is asked to give his perspective on the matter. Needless to say, he expresses his view that this situation is highly unfair.

It appears that Bigg Boss will ask Munawar to decide a punishment for Ankita as she has been caught violating the show's contract by seeking information about the outside world. Munawar then addresses all the contestants, seated in the living area, regarding this issue. He directly tells Ankita and Vicky that he believes it is unjust for them to avail of external services.

Further, Munawar accuses the Pavitra Rishta actor of lying about not speaking with her doctors, which he witnessed firsthand. Ankita then questions him about her alleged statements to the doctors, saying "What did I tell?" Amid this drama, Abhishek Kumar sides with Ankita and Vicky. The scene concludes with Ankita breaking down in tears, comforted by Vicky.

Now, it remains undisclosed as to what punishment Munawar will decide for Ankita. Many netizens are speculating that she might be nominated for the entire season, instead of Neil Bhatt. This could greatly impact her game in the show.