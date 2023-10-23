BIGG BOSS 17 ANKITA LOKHANDE COMPLAINS ABOUT NOT GETTING ATTENTION FROM VICKY JAIN SAYS TU MERA STRENGTH NAHI HAI

Hyderabad: The contestants of the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 17 experience a plethora of controversies and intense emotions with each passing day. The recently released promo of the upcoming episode has already caused a stir amongst the viewers. Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, a beloved TV couple, find themselves in yet another argument after the Pavitra Rishta actor complains about not receiving enough time and attention from Vicky.

Ankita shares her disappointment with Vicky, stating that she joined the show with the belief that he would be her support, but he has proven otherwise. This statement infuriates Vicky, who responds angrily, explaining that he came on the show to compete, not to constantly be by his wife's side. He even recalls the tough phase in their relationship, leaving Ankita in tears.

Expressing her sadness, Ankita confesses, "Mujhe laga tha tu mera strength hai, par nahi hai. (I thought you were my strength (in this show), but you are not. It truly hurts me." Vicky, on the other hand, responds, "What can I do about it? I can't constantly follow you around. I can't do this. Remember, we went through a rough patch in our relationship."

Ankita then asks Vicky to refrain from bringing up their past struggles. Over the past week, the couple has had multiple disputes on the same subject. Ankita shares her concern that Vicky is not paying enough attention to her and how deeply it hurts her. However, Vicky reveals that he joined the show to play a game, and that is precisely what he intends to do.