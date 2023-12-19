BIGG BOSS 17 ANKITA LOKHANDE CALLS MANNARA CHOPRA DOUBLE FACED CAUTIONS MUNAWAR FARUQUI AGAINST HER

Hyderabad: Ayesha Khan's explosive wild card entry has left BIGG Boss reeling and that is just not it. In the latest promo shared by Colors, we see another fight unfold between arch-rivals Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande. In tonight's episode, Bigg Boss 17 will feature a nasty fight between the two, prompting Ankita to alert Munawar and maintain a distance from Chopra.

Colours TV released a brand-new teaser for the upcoming Bigg Boss 17 episode on December 19. The promo for the contentious reality TV show features Mannara and Ankita getting into a heated argument. The Pavitra Rishta star is seen in the video cautioning Munawar about Mannara after calling the actor "double-faced."

In the video, Ankita and Mannara get into a verbal altercation when the latter claims Ankita is more preoccupied with her onscreen appearance. Sitting in the garden area, Mannara remarks, "Isko poochna hai mai kaisi dikh rahi hu, kisi ke life me kya chal raha hai" (Ankita is so ignorant that she needs to ask Ayesha Khan about the outside world and how she looks on screen).

"Mannara, tu muh par bol sakti hai," responded Ankita, adding, "itna mat dariye aur itna peeth peeche mat boliye. (You are free to say anything to my face. You don't need to be afraid of me in this way. Don't talk behind my back, please). Ankita went on to caution Munawar not to trust her. "Please Munna ispar vishwas mat karna, mai bol rahi hun," Ankita said.

For the unversed, Ayesha Khan, a new wild card entrant, was introduced in the show recently. She accused Munawar of being a womaniser. During all this, Ankita enquired about how she looked, not taking into account Munawar and Ayesha's state of mind. Mannara called out Ankita for her callous behaviour, which resulted in an altercation.