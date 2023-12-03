BIGG BOSS 17 ANKITA LOKHANDE BREAKS DOWN AFTER SCUFFLE WITH MANNARA CHOPRA SAMARTH JUREL SAYS THE END TO RELATIONSHIP WITH ISHA MALVIYA

Hyderabad: The dynamics and situations within the Bigg Boss 17 house can change from friendships to fierce rivalries at any given moment. Initially, Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra appeared to have a close bond. However, their relationship turned sour, leading them to constantly take jabs at each other. In another instance, Isha Malviya was seen having a verbal argument with her beau Samarth Jurel.

In the latest promo, Ankita Lokhande tells Vicky that she no longer wishes to stay in the Bigg Boss 17 house due to Mannara Chopra. Ankita Lokhande Jain can be seen shedding tears after learning about Mannara Chopra’s animosity towards her. In the same teaser, Mannara Chopra is purportedly heard speaking against Ankita Lokhande.

From the expressions on Mannara's face, it is clear that she passed a comment on Lokhande. As a result, Ankita sobs and confides in her husband Vicky Jain, saying, "I am done with this girl, yaar. She is so cruel to me." Vicky comforts her by suggesting that she should try to relax. In the past, contestants Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui had a dispute over a mug, allegedly instigated by Mannara Chopra.

In another video, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, who caught attention with their closeness and public displays of affection in Bigg Boss 17, have reportedly ended their relationship on the show. In the latest clip, Samarth teases Isha by saying that she is jealous of his ex Abhishek Kumar getting close to Khanzaadi. Isha then angrily confronts Samarth for calling her jealous as Abhishek grows closer to Khanzaadi and Mannara. Isha tells Samarth, "You don't have faith in me anymore."

As the two talk it out, Samarth calls it off saying "the end." Isha is then seeing sobbing in her room. It will be interesting to watch how things from her will unfold as the love triangle between Isha, Samarth and Abhishek gets more and more complex day by day.

For the unversed, during the recent episode of Shukravaar Ka Vaar, Salman Khan took a break from hosting duties, and filmmaker Karan Johar stepped in as a guest host for Bigg Boss 17. Karan adressed contestants Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande, criticizing their approach to the game in the house. Karan questioned Ankita about her decision to distance herself from Munawar, citing Mannara Chopra's insecurity.