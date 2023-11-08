BIGG BOSS 17 ANKITA LOKHANDE AND AISHWARYA SHARMA LOCK HORNS ONCE AGAIN ANURAG DHOBHAL INVITES WRATH IN RATION TASK

Hyderabad: In the 17th edition of Bigg Boss, catfights have reached their peak. In the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show, there will be another intense verbal confrontation between Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt. A promotional video shared on Instagram by the channel depicts the two ladies from the "Dil" house once again engaging in a heated argument following the nomination task episode.

The clip commences with Aishwarya pointing her finger at Ankita and stating, "This is the last time I'm telling you." In response, Ankita retorts with a firm "Shut up," which is met with a similar retort from Aishwarya. Ankita goes on to remark that this is the level of Aishwarya's behavior and labels her a "psycho". Neil intervenes in an attempt to calm his wife down, but Aishwarya ignores him and defiantly states, "Enough. You're crazy."

Vicky also urges Ankita to calm down, saying, "That's enough now. Relax." Aishwarya then responds with a dismissive "Go away," to which Ankita retaliates, saying, "This is who you are. You're insane. You don't even deserve my attention." Later, Aishwarya is seen telling Neil, "You can't stop me."

In another promo, we see Bigg Boss scorning Anurag Dhobal for unfairly playing the game. For the unversed, in the last promo shared on Tuesday, Bigg Boss introduced a ration task in which TV actors had to defend their luxury ration against Youtubers. In the promo, we saw Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya pitching their stance against Youtubers Tehelka and Anurag Dhobhal. Now, Bigg Boss seems to be miffed by the latter as after the task he kept on seeking forgiveness from Isha Malviya.