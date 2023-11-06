BIGG BOSS 17 AISHWARYA SHARMA AND ANKITA LOKHANDE EMBROIL IN UGLY SPAT DIMAG HOUSEMATES ASKED TO GUESS NOMINATED CONTESTANTS

Hyderabad: In the latest promo shared by the official Instagram handle of Colors, we get to see the two married couples Aishwarya Sharma- Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain involved in an ugly brawl. With the repercussions observed between Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhat in the upcoming episode, things appear to have gotten murkier between Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt too. The channel's Instagram promo depicts an ugly battle between the only two married couples Vicky-Ankita and Neil-Aishwarya, following nominations.

Neil and Aishwarya end up nominating the other couple, resulting in a big confrontation in the show's Dil house. Ankita asks Neil why he nominated her, and he responds because he doesn't want them on the show. Ankita called Aishwarya "mad" during the Colours show, and Vicky was heard shouting "tum chudail ho" to her. Housemate Isha Malviya intervenes to resolve the situation, but it appears to spiral out of control. However, many netizens feel the argument is staged as the four knew each other from outside and had even discussed strategy before coming in the show, breaching the contract as well.

In another intense promo, Bigg Boss presents a task to the Dimag ghar contestants. The Dimag housemates are asked to guess the nominated contestants for the week. In the glimpses, Munawar is seen thinking hard as he cancels out names suggested by Mannara Chopra, saying they can't take chances.