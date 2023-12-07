Hyderabad: A new task awaits in Bigg Boss 17, where good friends Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui will face off against each other. This task will result in numerous conflicts, including the ex-lovers Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar's heated argument. We recently witnessed Isha Malviya expressing her decision to no longer hold back her opinions due to her complicated relationship with Abhishek and her determination to fight back. A similar situation occurred when they engaged in an intense quarrel during a previous task.

During the upcoming task, Isha will wholeheartedly support Munawar, leading to a confrontation between her and Abhishek. In a promo video shared by ColorsTV on Instagram on Thursday, Abhishek can be seen telling Isha that her true colours are out. Tempers flare and they exchange heated words. "Ab tumhare baare mein sabko sab pata chal gaya, Ab thodi bolegi tu (Now everyone knows everything about you, so don't even try to hide)," says Abhishek.

Isha, on the other hand, responds by telling him to leave and yells, "Chal be." She pushes Abhishek and says, "Badtameezi mat kar (Don't be rude). Abhishek finally loses his calm and directs his anger towards Isha, spreading tension throughout the entire house. Witnessing the situation escalate, KhanZaadi, the task sanchalak, steps in to separate the two.

Isha's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel also joins the fray and gets physically involved with Abhishek, preventing him from taking any drastic actions. The rest of the housemates urge Samarth to release Abhishek as he tightly holds him, while Samarth defends himself by saying, "Maine sirf pakda hua hai (I am simply holding him)."

Subsequently, Neil Bhatt takes charge of Abhishek and pushes him towards a nearby pillar in an attempt to calm him down. In this vulnerable state, Abhishek shouts, "Ladki ne dhakka kaise marra (How dare she push me)?" It will be intriguing to witness if Bigg Boss will reprimand Isha or Samarth for their involvement in the heated altercation between the two.