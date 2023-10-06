BIGG BOSS 17 90S CONTROVERSIAL STAR MAMTA KULKARNI ANUPAMAA FAME SAGAR PAREKH AMONG ANTICIPATED CONTESTANTS FOR SALMAN KHAN HOSTED SHOW

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss, the popular reality show, is gearing up for its highly anticipated 17th season, scheduled to premiere on October 15. The charismatic Salman Khan will return as the show's host, and as always, speculations abound regarding the list of contestants. While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, names that have emerged amidst the rumors are the controversial 90s star Mamta Kulkarni, and Anupamaa fame Sagar Parekh.

Bigg Boss has a history of featuring controversial contestants in almost every season, and this year appears to be no exception. Mamta Kulkarni, a well-known but controversial diva from the 90s, has reportedly been approached by the show's makers to participate in Bigg Boss 17. Her career was marked by controversies, from posing topless in a magazine to her bold statements and a tumultuous personal life.

Mamta Kulkarni took a departure from acting in 2003 and embraced a yogic lifestyle. She was rumored to be married to Vicky Goswami and even wrote a book about her life as a yogini. However, she still faces some pending legal cases, and her participation in Bigg Boss 17 hinges on resolving these issues. It's worth noting that Mamta had her career's biggest hit, Karan Arjun, with none other than Salman Khan. If she indeed joins the reality show, it would be a reunion of sorts with the Bollywood superstar.

Another name generating buzz is that of television actor Sagar Parekh. Although the official list of contestants is yet to be disclosed, several popular names have been linked to the show this season. Sagar Parekh, renowned for his portrayal of Samar Shah in the popular TV series Anupamaa on Star Plus, is one such rumored participant.

As per the latest developments, Sagar's character is set to exit Anupamaa following the character's demise. A source close to the situation revealed to a webloid, "Sagar Parekh, after his successful stint in Rajan Shahi and Star Plus' Anupamaa, is in high demand. He is being considered as a potential candidate for Bigg Boss 17. While discussions are ongoing, neither the actor nor Colors TV has confirmed his participation."