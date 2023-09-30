Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam who ventured into politics, found herself in a distressing situation in New Delhi. The actor-turned-politician and her father paid a visit to the Congress party office in the capital to offer congratulations to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi for the passage of the women's reservation bill in Parliament. However, the visit took an unexpected turn when they were reportedly denied entry and faced mistreatment from a group of unidentified women.

According to reports, Archana Gautam and her father were confronted by a group of women outside the Congress party office. It remains unclear whether these women had any official affiliation with the party or if they were merely supporters gathered at the location.

A video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media, showing Archana's father attempting to shield her as some women pull at her clothing and physically push her while shouting angrily. Despite the confrontation, Archana and her father eventually reached to their vehicle. The incident has sparked shock and outrage among netizens, who have expressed their concerns and anger regarding the treatment Archana and her father endured.