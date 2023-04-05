Hyderabad: Contestants of Bigg Boss 13 Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma grabbed the headlines for their proximity in the house. The duo has broken up after dating for over three years. As per inputs from the media reports, Mahira decided to put an end to their relationship following a protracted string of arguments between the two, over a month ago.

A media report confirmed that the duo broke up adding that Mahira is having trouble adjusting to the breakup. "She is seriously hurt," one of Mahira's close friends said while speaking to the media. "Both of them were staying together in the same Chandigarh building," the friend said adding, "She is doing fine, however, she hasn't revealed why they broke up. She has now returned to her work and is focusing there."

In addition, it is discovered that Mahira left Paras a month ago and shifted her base to Mumbai. Even Paras uploaded images of his shift to Mumbai on Monday on his social media handle. Meanwhile, Paras has refused to acknowledge the relationship between the two to the media. "Humara koyi relation tha hi nahi jo break up hoga," he said. While Mahira has decided not to comment despite repeated requests from the media.

The duo met inside the glass-walled house of Bigg Boss 13, a contentious reality show that made it to the TOP 10 shows when it comes to TRP ratings. Interestingly, when the episode was on going on national television, Paras split up with actor Akanksha Puri. Mahira will shortly make her acting debut in the Punjabi film Lehmberginni.