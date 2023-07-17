BHAGYA LAKSHMI ACTOR AKASH CHOUDHARY NARROWLY ESCAPES MAJOR ACCIDENT SAYS ENTIRE INCIDENT WAS TRAUMATISING

Hyderabad: Akash Choudhary, widely known for his show Bhagya Lakshmi, revealed that he was involved in a car accident while on vacation with his pet dog Hazel. The actor's car was hit by a truck while stuck at a traffic light in Navi Mumbai. The actor, however, le the truck driver go as no one was seriously hurt.

Akash, who has also appeared in Splitsvilla 10, frequently posts images of his pet dog on social media. He even has a Paws of Hazel Instagram account dedicated to the dog. Akash stated that he wanted to spend time with his pet and stepped out of his house in his car, accompanied by his driver.

"We were waiting at a red light in Navi Mumbai when a large truck hit us hard from behind. The collision jolted my dog, my driver, and me," he said. The accident did shook him to the core but as he was wearing a seat belt, nothing happened to him.

He then got down and checked with the truck driver, who informed him that he was unable to step on the brake effectively in time. The truck driver admitted his mistake, sought pardon, and stated that he is a poor man. Akash admitted that he did not "say anything," and that typically people flee after such accidents, but the truck driver did not.

The cops arrived quickly and arrested the truck driver, but Akash persuaded them to release him. A paparazzo account also shared photos from the accident. Ina recent interview, the actor opened up about the incidetn saying, "The entire incident was traumatic for me."

Her further said, "My car was also substantially damaged, and I had to pay for it. I returned home, got another car, and resumed my vacation plans. However, when you are involved in such an accident, your mood is going to suffer."

He further added that his mother kept calling to see if they were okay. "To be honest, I'm a little terrified of the Lonavala road right now. That is not the path I intend to take. If I have to go, I'll take a flight, he added.