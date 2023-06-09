BHABIJI GHAR PAR HAIN ACTOR VIDISHA SRIVASTAVA FLAUNTS BABY BUMP IN PICTURES FROM MATERNITY SHOOT

Hyderabad Television actor Vidisha Srivastava who portrays the role of Anita Bhabi in the muchloved sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai is all set to embrace motherhood in July She confirmed the news in a recent interview and also revealed images from a bold maternity shoot which are currently doing the rounds on the internet She acknowledged that she had continued to work during her pregnancy and thanked her husband for all of his help In the interview Vidisha talked about her bold photoshoot and said I wanted to do a photo shoot that would remind me of the way I looked throughout my pregnancy The photo shoot was about appreciating and accepting the new self I wanted to keep it real and full of love The actor continued Work is a form of therapy and I ll keep shooting as long as I can I get up move around and chat with people and shoot comedic scenes Everybody tells me that the child will be a born actor After the delivery I ll take a brief break for around a month and then get back to work as soon as possible The production house is very accommodating and the unit consistently gives me breaks throughout the day My clothes are made in a way that doesn t show my baby bump too much Vidisha further said that she d move from Ranchi to Mumbai after her delivery She shared that her pregnancy was unplanned Also read Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan passes awayIn Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Vidisha plays the role of Anita Bhabhi The famous television show takes some loose cues from the 90s comedic show Shrimaan Shrimati The show centres on the story of two neighbouring families who often get involved in each others affairs