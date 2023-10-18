Hyderabad: Filmmaker-host Karan Johar is set to launch the eighth season of his popular talk show, Koffee with Karan, on October 26. Adding to the buzz around the latest season of his much-loved show, Karan shared a behind-the-scenes video revealing the Koffee with Karan Season 8's set. The promotional video also includes a fresh couch and the coveted Koffee hamper which allures celebrities to spill the beans on the show.

Karan Johar is currently experiencing a successful phase in his career, having recently achieved acclaim for his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, celebrated 25 years in the film industry, and received a National Award for his production venture Shershaah. Now, he's ready to bring back his beloved talk show, Koffee with Karan, for its eighth season, promising intriguing celebrity interviews on the iconic couch.

On Wednesday, Karan dropped a behind-the-scenes video, showcasing the meticulous efforts of the production team as they set up the famous talk show's set. The video offers glimpses of the well-known Koffee wall, the signature coffee mug, the winning hamper, and a new white couch adorned with show-related quotes and pop culture references. The video concludes with Karan's announcement that "we are back," and he shared this sneak peek with his Instagram followers for the first time ever.