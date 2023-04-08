BALIKA VADHU FAME NEHA MARDA GIVES BIRTH TO BABY GIRL AFTER RUNNING INTO PREGNANCY COMPLICATIONS

Mumbai: Neha Marda, who is one of the famous actors in the entertainment world, is the new mom in town. The actor became well-known after portraying the role of Gehna in the hit and longest-running TV show Balika Vadhu. She and her husband Ayushman Agarwal welcomed a baby girl on April 7. The good news was shared by her publicist on social media.

"Blessed with a baby girl. Congratulations @nehamarda and #ayushmanagarwal," a post read on her publicist's Instagram account. The publicist also shared an adorable picture of Neha holding the little one in her arms. Hours before welcoming the daughter, Neha shared a picture from the hospital bed and opened up about her pregnancy complications. She had been admitted to the hospital after she ran into some complications with her pregnancy in the final trimester.

"Waiting for a speedy recovery at this last phase of her pregnancy journey ..She has all faith on that one power. Shri Shivay Namstyuvhyam," Neha wrote. Neha announced her pregnancy in November 2022 with a post that she captioned, "This is such a beautiful "US" which I can't express. We were never desperate for "U "but today I feel we needed "YOU". YOU are a necessity and priority. YOU are love, life and universe. Thanku for completing us (red heart and folded hands emojis)."

Neha got married to Patna-based businessman Aayushman Agarwal in 2012. Known for her performances in popular sitcoms such as Balika Vadhu, Mahadev, Doli Armaanon Ki, and Laal Ishq. She was last seen in Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. (ANI)